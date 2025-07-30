HPPNK 2025 to honor 82,000 local fishermen for food security

PUTRAJAYA: The 2025 National Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) will highlight the crucial contributions of over 82,000 local fishermen in safeguarding Malaysia’s food security.

Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain emphasized their role as the backbone of the national fisheries industry.

“Local fishermen play a vital role as the backbone of the national fisheries industry and are major contributors to the food security of Malaysians,“ Adnan said.

He noted that 78 per cent of the 105,287 fishermen working on licensed vessels nationwide are locals, with Sabah leading at 26,682, followed by Perak (16,210) and Sarawak (10,743).

The HPPNK 2025 event, set for August 1-3 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), will showcase fishery innovations and sustainability efforts.

Adnan added that the department is reducing reliance on foreign labor by adopting modern technology and empowering young fishing entrepreneurs.

“The contributions of this community deserve continued recognition not only for supporting economic growth but also for ensuring the sustainability of the country’s marine resources,“ he said.

The DOF’s exhibition booth will focus on education, technology, and marine conservation. - Bernama