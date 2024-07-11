Huawei provides hundreds of mobile sites, cloud services in Sarawak, accelerating digital transformation - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei has provided hundreds of mobile network sites as well as cloud services and intelligent operation centres in Sarawak, which have helped improve wireless network coverage in remote areas, accelerating the country’s digital transformation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Through his visit and high-level meeting with the Huawei delegation earlier today in Beijing, the prime minister said he was informed about several Huawei technologies being utilised to address certain issues in Malaysia, particularly in bridging the digital divide.

“I was impressed by the technological progress and solutions developed by Huawei, which include 5.5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) that have catalysed digital transformation in government and industry sectors,” he said in his official Facebook post today.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, visited the Huawei Executive Briefing Center in Beijing and was welcomed by Huawei’s senior leadership, who guided him through the company’s various technological advancements. He then led the Malaysian delegation in a high-level meeting with the Huawei delegation, headed by Liang Hua, chairman of the board of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Anwar ends his four-day working visit to China today, which kicked off on Nov 4.

Accompanying him during the China visit were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.