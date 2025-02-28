Hud Aryan’s death ruled as drowning, no foul play suspected

PETALING JAYA: The death of 19-month-old Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi has been classified as drowning, with police ruling out any foul play.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the findings, stating that a post-mortem conducted at Tanah Merah Hospital on Wednesday supported this conclusion.

ALSO READ: Cops to question parents over toddler Hud Aryan’s death

“Police have classified the death of the boy, whose body was found about three kilometres from the place where he was reported missing, as drowning.

However, further investigation is still being carried out, and yesterday, we recorded statements from the boy’s parents and other witnesses,“ he told New Straits Times.

He also noted that no injuries were detected on the child’s body, and authorities are looking into whether negligence played a role in the incident.

“I have instructed the Tanah Merah police chief to investigate the case further,“ he added.

Hud Aryan was reported missing on Monday in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga, prompting a large-scale search operation involving the Water Rescue Team, K9 Unit, and local villagers. His body was discovered at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday, three kilometres from where he was last seen.

ALSO READ: Body of Hud Aryan found by river bank - Fire Department