Hulu Langat flood mitigation project enters detailed design phase

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly received an update on the progress of the Hulu Langat Flood Mitigation Project Phase 2, which has now entered the detailed design phase.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim confirmed that the project will proceed to land acquisition and utility relocation once the design is finalised, with physical construction expected to commence in 2027.

The project spans multiple areas, including Kajang town, Kampung Sungai Serai, Kampung Sungai Lui, Kampung Dusun Tua, Taman Sri Nanding, Taman Sri Jelok, and Kampung Sungai Kantan. Key components involve river deepening, embankment construction, water gate installation, pump systems, and water retention ponds.

Datuk Izham provided these details in response to an oral question from Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (BN-Dusun Tua) regarding the status of the flood mitigation plan. The initiative falls under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and includes Phase 2, Package 1 of the Sungai Langat Flood Mitigation Plan in Hulu Langat District, backed by a RM512 million budget allocation. - Bernama