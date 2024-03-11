Human skeleton and bones found in Balik Pulau durian farm

BALIK PULAU: A skeleton believed to be human was found in a ​​durian farm on Jalan Besar Pulau Betong, here on Friday, said South West district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam.

Sazalee said police received information regarding the discovery of several bones and a skeleton in the durian orchard located on the hilly slope at 12.35 in the afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene of the incident have succeeded in finding some bones and a skeleton in a pile of earth.

“Also found in the same location were phone fragments, cups, coils of wire, metal pots and fan fragments,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the bones and skeleton were taken to the Penang Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

He said further investigations are underway including waiting for the results of the forensic report.