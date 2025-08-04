Human skeletons found in Pasir Puteh

KOTA BHARU: A skull and bones believed to be of a human were found in a padi field in Kampung Bukit Abal, Selising, Pasir Puteh.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the police were informed about the discovery at about 3 pm yesterday.

“Acting on the information, a team of police officers went to the scene and found a skull and bones believed to be a human skeleton. A search in the found no criminal elements that could be linked to the case,” he said in a statement today.

The case has been classified as sudden death. he said, adding that anyone with information should contact the Selising Police Station Chief, Sergeant Major Suhaimi Abdullah at 019-2424434 or the Pasir Puteh police operations room at 09-7867222.