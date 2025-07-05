Husband among persons probed in Datin Seri abduction

PETALING JAYA: The husband of Datin Seri Pamela Ling (pic) is one of the individuals being investigated in her kidnapping, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The nation’s top cop, however, said investigations are still ongoing and several other individuals are still being considered as suspects.

“Following the victim’s disappearance, I ordered the formation of a special task force involving elements from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department and the Kuala Lumpur police,” Razarudin said at Bukit Aman yesterday.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

He said police are also investigating claims that Ling’s abductors are actual police officers.

“The probe is looking into the CCTV footage acquired and witness statements recorded,” he said, adding that to date, at least 16 individuals have had their statements recorded.

Razarudin said this includes a statement that was initially recorded from the victim’s husband.

“Our investigators will also record statements from the victim’s children,” he said, adding that the motive behind the kidnapping has yet to be established.

When asked about the CCTV footage, he said he would be chairing a meeting with the special task force to receive the latest updates on the case.

“If any of those involved are found to be errant personnel, we will not tolerate it,” he said.

On whether the victim was still believed to be in the country, nearly a month after her disappearance, Razarudin said they did not want to jump to conclusions given the current circumstances.

“We believe the victim’s husband is still in Malaysia,” he said.

Ling’s lawyer Datuk

N. Sivananthan told theSun that Ling was only in the country to get her statement recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an Anti-Money Laundering Act probe allegedly involving her husband, who is said to be a Sarawakian businessman.

“Based on the IGP’s statement it appears that they (the police) perhaps realised that in the absence of a ransom demand, he (the victim’s husband) would be the one to benefit from her disappearance in view of the ongoing and lengthy court battles in Singapore and Malaysia involving substantial assets,” he said.

Sivanathan, who was scheduled to meet her at the MACC headquarters and lodged the initial police report on her disappearance, said the Grab driver ferrying Ling reported that the vehicle was stopped by three cars, from which a man wearing a police vest and a woman dressed as a police officer emerged.

Ling went missing at 3.02pm on April 9.

Three vehicles reportedly blocked the car she was in, forcing her to step out. She was then seen getting into one of the three cars.

Ling has not been seen or heard from since.