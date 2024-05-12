KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court here today that he was falsely implicated in the misconduct of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) affairs.

Najib argued that the allegations against him were based solely on Jho Low’s presence at his residence and their purported close relationship was overly sensationalised, particularly given that former 1MDB chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 1MDB former general counsel Jasmine Loo and former AmBank customer relationship manager Joanna Yu had even closer relationships with Jho Low.

“Jasmine Loo, Joanna Yu and Shahrol Azral had visited Jho Low at his residence and Shahrol Azral admitted in court that he made fried rice for Jho Low. Let us not forget Joanna Yu made Jho Low soup when he was unwell.

“For the record, I never prepared any meals for Jho Low,” he said when reading the first volume of his 525-page witness statement.

Today marks the fourth day the former Pekan MP has taken the stand to defend himself against four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds in bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Najib said while he does not deny that on certain occasions Jho Low was present at his residence in Langgak Duta, it is important to understand the context of his interactions with Jho Low during that time.

“My confidence in Jho Low arose from the compelling image he projected as a highly capable and well-connected individual.

“His cultivated image of professionalism and strategic competence, paired with his persuasive demeanour, made him appear as someone deserving of trust and confidence,” he said.

Najib stated that, at the time, he had no reason to question Jho Low’s intentions or actions, as his dealings with the businessman were always guided by what he believed to be in Malaysia’s best interests.

“However, just because I trusted Jho Low, it does not mean that I gave him instructions to act as a go-between for myself and the management or directors of 1MDB nor does it mean that I authorised him to bring resolutions, such as 1MDB’s Special Rights Redeemable Preference Shareholder Resolution (SRR) and Minutes of Representative (MR) for my signature to my residence at Langgak Duta,” said Najib.

Najib was responding to and refuting claims made by Loo during her testimony that Jho Low was at Najib’s residence in Langgak Duta where she would hand over the SSR and MR documents to Jho Low to obtain Najib’s signature.

The former premier claimed that Loo’s testimony sought to create the impression that he and Jho Low were conspiring together.

“I, on the other hand, in carrying out my routine official duties without suspicion, would have signed resolutions presented to me by my officer.

“Also I must emphasise that I would not have signed any resolutions unless the 1MDB board had already approved via a Director’s Circular Resolution (DCR) and that DCR was attached to the resolutions I was requested to approve,” Najib explained.

On Oct 30, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence on all 25 charges, ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him at the end of its case.

The trial resumes tomorrow.