PETALING JAYA: Tourism Minister and Bintulu MP, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, has called off the Chinese New Year Open House in Bintulu, Sarawak, originally scheduled for February 9, 2025, to focus on flood relief efforts in the area.

In a Facebook post on January 31, Tiong said that the cancellation would allow the state government to concentrate on the critical rescue operations for those affected by the severe floods.

“Many victims have lost their homes, belongings, and suffered significant losses due to the severe flooding in Bintulu. This situation requires a long-term collective effort to overcome these difficult challenges.

“This is to fully focus on helping the flood victims,” he wrote, referring to the cancelled celebrations.

“Today, I visited the temporary evacuation centers (PPS) at Dewan Suarah and Paragon to assess and ensure that the needs of the flood victims are met.

“While expressing my sympathy, I also urged the relevant authorities to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure that these centers meet the necessary standards and that the basic needs of the victims are properly taken care of.

“During my visit, I observed that the facilities at the PPS were inadequate due to poor maintenance, including non-functioning air conditioning, leaking roofs, and overcrowded tents.

“I have instructed the relevant parties to make immediate improvements and coordinate resources to ensure that the shelter infrastructure functions properly. Our priority is to provide safe and comfortable temporary shelters for those affected.

“At the same time, I have informed the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) that food distribution at all PPS must be well-organised and orderly, ensuring that each relocated victim receives sufficient food and supplies. Make sure no one is left out.

“Given the high population density in some of the PPS, some victims may experience health issues due to the flood.

“Tomorrow, a medical team will be stationed at Dewan Suarah to conduct health screenings and provide medical assistance to the flood victims. Additionally, I have contacted the Bintulu Health Department to mobilize medical staff from other areas to assist the existing PPS,” he stated.

He said that he would continue to support those affected throughout the recovery process.

“I will continue to monitor the needs of the affected people and coordinate more resources to provide comprehensive assistance, ensuring that the flood victims can endure these difficult and challenging times.

“Stay strong, everyone, I am always here with you!” he wrote.