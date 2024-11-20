PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has taken action against a restaurant in Kota Bharu for displaying a halal logo without valid certification.

In a statement posted onto Kelantan KPDN’s Facebook page, the raid which took place on Nov 18 (Monday) was carried out by KPDN enforcement officers and the Kelantan State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK).

“The raid, which took place around 12.30pm, was conducted based on information after discovering that the premises displayed a halal logo without an official certificate.

“The inspection also found that the premises displayed a halal logo without a valid certificate, violating Section 8(a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.”

Copies of the SSM licence, local authority licence, two units of banner stickers displaying the halal logo, and two shop signboards totalling RM150 were confiscated.

The seized items have been taken for further action.

KPDN also added that they are intensifying efforts in its Kita Gempur initiative to combat issues of smuggling, hoarding and subsidised controlled misuse, as well to address manipulation, fraud and cartel activities in unethical business practices.