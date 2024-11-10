IGEM 2024 generates RM5b potential business - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th edition of the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) has generated over RM5 billion in potential business leads, representing tangible steps toward a greener future for Malaysia and the region, said Minister Of Natural Resources And Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Speaking at the appreciation hi-tea ceremony to mark the closing of IGEM 2024 held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today, he said this year’s event had seen unprecedented participation, with over 58,414 visitors from 55 countries and 485 exhibition booths showcasing innovative solutions.

“We were privileged to host 50 international companies from Austria, Canada, Finland, and Sweden as part of a dedicated delegation.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our 13 programme partners and to our media partners and the green media network for being integral to the success of IGEM this year,” he said in his speech.

The minister said that the three-day event themed “Race Towards Net Zero; Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency” had received notable recognition, being awarded in the Malaysia Book of Records as the longest-running green technology exhibition.

The minister noted that the achievement reflected their unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable practices and the ministry’s dedication to the government agenda over the past 15 years to green technologies and sustainable solutions.

“This year, we introduced two new summits the Clean Energy TransitionAsia (CETA) Summit and the Mobility X Exhibition which showcased cutting-edge solutions and technologies.

“These events played a vital role in positioning Malaysia as a key player in the global shift towards clean energy and sustainable mobility innovation,” he added.

Nik Nazmi also said that as Malaysia prepared for participation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, the progress made at IGEM 2024 has fortified its commitment to climate action.

He said that the soft launch of Malaysia’s pavilion for COP29 signalled their readiness to engage in crucial global climate discussions, particularly on climate finance, loss and damage and achieving the climate targets.

“We have witnessed strong international interest in Malaysia’s green technology sector with investors and stakeholders drawn to our supportive policies and incentives.

“The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and business leads established here at IGEM are a testament to Malaysia’s attractiveness as a destination for green investments,” he said.

Above all, he said IGEM 2024 has emphasized the importance of circular economy practices, ensuring that resources are used efficiently and waste is minimized with a commitment to sustainability in production and consumption will remain central to strive to integrate circularity into the industries and communities.