Illegal e-waste processing: MACC nabs 16 individuals

SEGAMAT: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 16 individuals, including company owners, on suspicion of bribing enforcement officers in connection with the processing and disposal of illegal electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said that an integrated operation was conducted with the Immigration Department and the Department of Environment (DOE), involving raids on 12 factories in Selangor and Johor today.

According to him, the factories were believed to be involved in the unlawful processing and disposal of e-waste, including fibreglass, plastic, iron, and metal.

“Sixteen individuals, aged 30 to 40, were arrested in Selangor and Segamat, Johor, between 9.30 am and 12 pm today during Operation X.

“Some of the suspects are believed to be company owners who used trade officers that violated their application conditions and bribed enforcement officers to protect their businesses,” he said when contacted today.

Ahmad Khusairi said the operation followed three months of intelligence-gathering, and all suspects were brought to the Melaka MACC this evening and detained after having their statements recorded.

He stated that the arrests demonstrated the strong commitment of the MACC, the Immigration Department, and DOE in their efforts to combat corruption, particularly within the enforcement sector, to safeguard environmental sustainability.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

It was reported last Thursday that the nationwide crackdown on illegal e-waste operations, carried out by the police in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), had led to RM3.8 billion in seizures between Jan 1, 2024, and Feb 17, 2025.