KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has extended his condolences to the families of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were killed in a road accident along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan today.

Speaking on behalf of the entire Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) force, he also expressed sorrow and sympathy over the incident involving the FRU personnel.

“Their service and sacrifice are deeply appreciated, especially as the accident occurred after they had completed their assigned duties. PDRM will ensure that the welfare of the families of the victims is given the utmost attention,” he said in a statement.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said nine personnel were killed and two seriously injured in the accident involving an FRU truck and a lorry carrying sand.

The FRU personnel were from Unit 5 in Ipoh.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said Perak police have been instructed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the accident.

“I have contacted the Perak police chief to ensure a detailed investigation is carried out. We guarantee that all personnel affected by this incident will be given the necessary assistance,” he said.