KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain obtained permission from the High Court here today to initiate committal proceedings against blogger Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, for failing to comply with a court order.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong made the decision following an ex-parte hearing of the application by lawyers Raam Kumar and Norleena Jamal, who represented Razarudin.

“The hearing date for the inter-parte committal application will be set later,“ Gan said.

Committal proceedings are legal actions taken against an individual accused of contempt of court for violating an issued order.

Razarudin filed the committal application against Wan Muhammad Azri on Jan 24, seeking to have the defendant imprisoned or fined for contempt of court after failing to comply with an injunction order issued on Jan 10. The defendant had allegedly posted content about Razarudin on YouTube, TikTok, X and Telegram.

On Jan 10, the court issued an injunction prohibiting Wan Muhammad Azri or his agents from publishing or disseminating defamatory statements against Razarudin on any social media platform until the defamation suit is resolved.

Additionally, the court granted an injunction barring the defendant or his representatives from publishing or causing the republication of any statements, videos, statuses, comments, or any references to the plaintiff.

These materials relate to Razarudin’s position as IGP and in his personal capacity, whether in writing, verbally, online or via instant messaging platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

Wan Muhammad Azri was also ordered to retract, remove and delete video postings on his YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and X accounts dated Dec 14, 15, 20 and 22 last year, which contained defamatory statements against Razarudin.

On Dec 26 last year, Razarudin filed a RM3 million lawsuit against Wan Muhammad Azri over alleged defamation, which also involved Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.