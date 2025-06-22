KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today confirmed that the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, has never been a member nor held any position in any political party.

PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah said the force takes seriously the erroneous report recently published by a newspaper linking Mohd Khalid to a local political party.

“The statement is untrue, misleading and creates a false perception, thereby casting doubt on the credibility of the country’s security forces.

“PDRM also strongly rebukes the media outlet’s negligence in publishing unverified information, which has tarnished the reputation of both the police force and the individual concerned,” he said in a statement.

He said journalistic ethics require all published reports to be based on verified facts, thorough cross-checking and integrity in writing.

Kamaruzaman stressed that the police force is built upon the principles of neutrality, integrity and professionalism and as such, PDRM will not tolerate any actions that could undermine public trust in the institution.

“PDRM remains committed to its responsibility of safeguarding national security and maintaining public order,” he added.