IGP outlines three core areas for PDRM excellence and integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has outlined three key pillars for the force to serve with greater integrity and become more dynamic and progressive.

He said the focus areas cover police transformation driven by technology and artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening the force’s integrity, and enhancing the well-being of both the people and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“PDRM will optimise modern technology and AI in its operations and law enforcement to keep pace with technological evolution. At the same time, professionalism and integrity will continue to be reinforced as a bulwark against corruption and abuse of power.

“In addition, PDRM is committed to ensuring that services to the public are more friendly, responsive, fair and inclusive,” he said in his address at the IGP’s monthly assembly organised by the Bukit Aman Special Branch Department here today.

Mohd Khalid also stressed the importance of prioritising efforts to prevent bullying that leads to fatalities, which requires a more collective and proactive approach.

“To this end, PDRM is taking steps to strengthen prevention efforts by raising public awareness, particularly among students, to avoid actions that go beyond the limits of law and humanity,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to the Special Branch for curbing security threats, including the arrest of 39 Bangladeshi nationals suspected of involvement with the Bangladesh Militants Movement in Johor and Selangor recently.

“A total of 39 Bangladeshi nationals were detained, nine of whom have been charged under the Penal Code, while 29 others have been deported. One remains detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) for further investigation,” he said.

He added that from January to July 2025, the Special Branch, together with other enforcement agencies, carried out 144 operations with total seizures exceeding RM187,000, which also involved the arrest of both locals and foreigners.

At the event, Mohd Khalid also presented the IGP’s appreciation certificates to 44 personnel, including two from the Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency who were involved in the rescue of victims of the PDRM helicopter crash in the waters of Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah, Johor, on July 10.

He also called on members of the police force to fly the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with National Day celebrations as a sign of love for the country. - Bernama