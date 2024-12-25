PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police have vowed zero tolerance for child sex crimes, emphasising their commitment to eradicating such offenses through a nationwide crackdown.

According to New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stressed the gravity of the issue following Monday’s Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC carried out jointly with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

ALSO READ: Elderly father shocked as son, father of two, arrested in child pornography op

He said that the operation showcased their dedication to tackling online sexual crimes, especially those targeting minors, and emphasised that it marked only the beginning, with further initiatives in the pipeline.

Thirteen individuals, aged between 20 and 74, were apprehended during coordinated raids conducted in Kuala Lumpur and five states—Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Penang, and Perak.

Authorities seized over 40,000 pieces of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and other pornographic content from the suspects’ electronic devices.

The raids, spearheaded by Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigations Division (D11), targeted homes in affluent neighborhoods as well as middle- and low-cost housing areas.

The operation began at 9pm, with police arriving at 20 residences linked to the suspects.

The IGP stated that the operation demonstrated the police’s ability to monitor CSAM and identify individuals responsible for creating, possessing and distributing explicit materials online.

ALSO READ: Mother of JB man arrested for possessing child porn material claims son is ‘good, obedient’

“We also want to send a strong message against becoming an ‘industry player’ in the production and distribution of CSAM.

“The police will not compromise on crimes against children,” he told the English daily.

He further stressed the responsibility of social media and digital messaging companies to enhance their platforms’ safety measures.

“They must upgrade their policies and safety features to comply with Malaysian laws and enhance monitoring over their platforms to protect children from sexual exploitation online,” he said.

He assured that the police would spare no effort in safeguarding youths from online sexual crimes.

The arrested individuals are being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act for accessing child pornography and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possession of obscene materials.

The crackdown was the result of police surveillance and undercover operations, bolstered by intelligence from MCMC.

The operation, codenamed Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC, was a coordinated effort between Bukit Aman’s D11 and MCMC.

ALSO READ: Man hides from cops in child pornography raid, over 3000 files seized

Man arrested in Klang with 500GB of porn materials, files labelled “kids porn”, “rape”