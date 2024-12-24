PETALING JAYA: A 39-year-old man was arrested last night in Sutera Damansara after authorities uncovered more than 3,500 pieces of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on his devices during a nationwide crackdown on such offences.

The suspect, residing in a gated townhouse in Sutera Damansara with his sister and elderly mother, attempted to evade authorities by hiding in his room for 20 minutes before finally complying with police requests to open the door.

The raid, conducted last night, uncovered a disturbing cache of explicit material.

An initial examination of the suspect’s computer revealed over 3,500 pieces of explicit content, including videos depicting minors. Investigators believe the suspect had been downloading this material since September 2023 via BitTorrent links.

CSAM content was also discovered on his mobile phone, New Straits Times reported.

The suspect’s family members appeared shocked by the police presence.

During questioning, the unemployed man confessed to acquiring some of the explicit content through online games, an activity he reportedly dedicates a significant amount of time to.

Authorities seized a computer, a mobile phone, and an internet router from the premises.

According to D11 Assistant Superintendent Paramjit Kaur, the police had been monitoring the suspect’s activities since September, using the Internet Crimes Against Children — Children Online Protective Services (ICACCOPS) software.

The software, a US-developed tool that helps law enforcement track internet protocol (IP) addresses, locations, and online activities to identify those involved in the distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is now being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act for accessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces penalties of up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

“Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC” targeted the possession and distribution of CSAM.