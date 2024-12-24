PETALING JAYA: An elderly man was left visibly shocked after his 40-year-old son and father of two was arrested during an operation in Section 17 here, targeting the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

In a multi-state raid, police rushed into the family home last night, shared by the suspect with his wife, two children and parents.

A search of the premises uncovered suspected CSAM materials on the suspect’s mobile phone, CDs and hard drives.

The man admitted to watching pornography during questioning, but claimed he didn’t understand the severity of possessing child sexual abuse material, New Straits Times reported.

He also claimed that his wife knew about his habit of watching pornography.

Authorities seized a computer, hard drives, CDs and internet routers as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect has been taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further questioning.

The case is being investigated under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act and Section 292 of the Penal Code, which addresses the distribution of pornographic material.

The coordinated operation, dubbed “Op Pedo Bersepadu PDRM-MCMC,“ was conducted simultaneously across six states by Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) in collaboration with the Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

