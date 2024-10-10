PETALING JAYA: An imam was killed in a car crash in an attempt to avoid an eagle on the road near Sitiawan yesterday (Oct 9).

According to New Straits Times, District police chief Assistant Commissioner Hasbullah Abd Rahman said Nurul Kamal Zulkarnain, 37, was believed to have lost control of his SUV while avoiding the eagle during the 4.35pm incident at Km211.8 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) .

“The victim’s vehicle swerved off to the left road shoulder and then crashed into an area with palm trees on the left side of the expressway,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the victim was trapped in the vehicle before being rescued by firemen.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was reported to be on his way back to Seri Iskandar to pick up another child from school and had just visited his wife who had just given birth at the Seri Manjung Hospital.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Siti Syakilla Azmira Abd Aziz at 019-8804450 or 05-6899072.

