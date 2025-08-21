Immigration Department detains 52 foreign workers in Kulim factory raid

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Immigration Department detained 52 foreign workers during a raid at an electrical component manufacturing factory in Kulim yesterday.

Kedah Immigration Director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain stated that the operation began at 11.30 am and was conducted under “Op Mahir” based on intelligence and public complaints.

He confirmed that 695 individuals were inspected during the raid, including Malaysian, American, Bangladeshi, Nepalese, Myanmarese and Chinese nationals.

“Of the total, 52 foreign workers aged between 22 and 52 years were detained on suspicion of committing various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ridzzuan added that all detained foreign workers were taken to the Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation. – Bernama