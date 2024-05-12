PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department is offering free replacements for passports lost or damaged during the recent floods.

The department, in a post on its official Facebook page, announced that flood victims with passports still valid for at least six months are eligible to apply for a replacement at any nearby Immigration office.

Applicants are required to bring their identity cards, police report (both original and copy), and the original passport (if available) when seeking the service.

“The Home Ministry, through the Immigration Department, is extending this free passport replacement service to assist flood victims and ease the process for those affected,” it said.