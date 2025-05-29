Immigration Dept seeks public’s help to locate Bangladeshi man

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) is seeking public assistance to locate a Bangladeshi national who is wanted for trial at the Special Sessions Court for Illegal Immigrants in Semenyih, Selangor.

JIM in a statement tonight said the man, Abdul Momin, 36, is wanted in connection with a prosecution under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 for possessing a passport or travel document issued for use by someone other than himself.

His last known address is Restoran Zafran, No. 8, Lorong Raja Uda 1, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Members of the public with relevant information are requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Senior Assistant Director of Immigration Fakhrul Dinie Daroji at 03-88801338 during office hours,

Information can also be channelled after office hours to the JIM operations room at 03-88801555