KUALA LANGAT: The Immigration Department has identified several residential areas, particularly flats, as part of its efforts to address the presence of foreign migrant colonies.

Deputy director-general (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said these areas have been listed, and enforcement schedules will be arranged to ensure effective operations.

“We are working closely with the National Security Council, state governments, local authorities and the police to eradicate foreign migrant colonies in targeted areas.

“While we acknowledge that not all issues can be resolved immediately, we will continue to take consistent action, whether on a small or medium scale,” he said after officiating the opening of the Kuala Langat Immigration Office here today.

Yesterday, the department detained 119 foreign nationals during an integrated operation with the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), the police and the National Registration Department at Pandan Mewah Apartments in Ampang Jaya.

During the five-hour operation, 400 foreign nationals were screened. Those detained included 89 Myanmar nationals, 14 Bangladeshis, eight Nepalis,and four each from Indonesia and India, aged between 18 and 50.

On the new Kuala Langat Immigration Office, Jafri said it is expected to ease congestion at Immigration offices in Kelana Jaya, Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya, while benefiting plantation operators and residents in Kuala Langat.

“This office provides international passport issuance services, and soon, we will handle visa and permit applications. With a population of about 300,000 in Kuala Langat, we anticipate a high demand for visas, particularly in the plantation sector.

“We aim to streamline the process, allowing passports to be ready within an hour or so,” he added.