KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department detained 38 illegal immigrants in an enforcement operation conducted at several locations around Kota Bharu, Machang, and Pasir Mas on April 9 and April 10.

Its director, Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan said as a result of intelligence carried out, inspections were done at several areas involving Kampung Kemubu Lemal, Kampung Kemubu Machang, Mukim Guntung and Kampung Lubok Jong.

He said the illegal immigrants involved 32 Bangladeshi men, two Myanmar men as well as four Indonesian men, all aged between 20 and 61.

“All of them are suspected of committing offences under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Yusoff Khan said all the illegal immigrants are being held for further investigations at the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot.

He also urged the public to channel any information regarding the presence of immigrants or any illegal activities involving foreigners to the authorities.