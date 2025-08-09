Exhumation of Zara Qairina’s body completed in Sipitang

SIPITANG: The exhumation of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir’s body at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery, Kampung Mesapol was completed at 7.15 pm.

Bernama’s check at the cemetery found that the process began around 5.30 pm.

The recitation of prayers started after the arrival of the Royal Malaysia Police forensic team and other relevant parties at 4.56 pm.

Zara Qairina’s body was removed from the cemetery grounds at 7.38 pm.

It was subsequently transported to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, approximately 130 kilometres away.

Present to witness the process were Sabah mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar and Papar police chief Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka.

Also in attendance were Hamid Ismail and lawyer Shahlan Jufri, representing Zara Qairina’s family.

Earlier today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said PDRM would exhume the body as soon as possible.

This follows instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers to complete the investigation into the student’s death.

In a statement yesterday, the AGC confirmed the exhumation would allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

The AGC added that further police investigations were necessary to ensure all aspects of the case were thoroughly examined.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, on July 17.

She had been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16. - Bernama