Immigration officer referred for disciplinary action over pass approval

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission has received a complaint against an immigration officer at the Malaysian Immigration Department Kluang Branch in Johor.

The officer allegedly approved a pass renewal for a non-citizen without the knowledge and consent of the Malaysian citizen spouse.

EAIC conducted an investigation according to subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009.

The investigation revealed the immigration officer failed to confirm the presence of the applicant’s Malaysian citizen spouse.

Instead the officer made an inaccurate minute entry regarding the spouse’s presence leading to approval without regulatory compliance.

Consequently EAIC has referred the investigation findings to the JIM Disciplinary Authority with a recommendation for disciplinary action.

The recommended action falls under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers Regulations 1993.

The offense involves negligence in carrying out duties as provided under Regulation 4(2)(j) of the same regulations. – Bernama