Immigration raids seven reflexology centres, detains 86 foreigners

SERI KEMBANGAN: The Malaysian Immigration Department has detained 86 foreign nationals during coordinated raids on seven reflexology premises in the Klang Valley.

Its Operations Division director Basri Othman confirmed the operation targeted establishments suspected of offering immoral services yesterday evening.

The simultaneous raids took place at several locations across Kuala Lumpur, Seri Kembangan and Kajang starting at 5pm.

Authorities detained 76 women and 10 men, all aged between 21 and 32 years old.

Those arrested comprised 13 Myanmar nationals, 21 Indonesians, eight Vietnamese and four Cambodians.

Basri explained that the raids resulted from two weeks of intelligence gathering following public complaints about the involved premises.

“As a result of the monitoring conducted, we found that these premises were operating by offering immoral services to customers with a fee estimated at around RM200 to RM250,” he told the media at one of the raid locations here yesterday.

He noted that most customers frequenting these establishments were foreigners themselves.

All detained foreigners were arrested for immigration violations including lacking proper documentation and overstaying their visas.

Some individuals were found violating Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for breaching their visa conditions.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama