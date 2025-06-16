Impoundment works at Baleh Hydroelectric Dam set to begin in 2027

KAPIT: Impoundment works for the Baleh Hydroelectric Dam project are scheduled to commence in 2027, and are expected to take approximately two years to complete, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said once completed, the Sarawak Energy-owned project will be able to generate up to 1.2 Gigawatt (GW) of electricity by 2029.

“Based on the timeline provided by Sarawak Energy, impoundment works are scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion expected within two years.

“Although the project is targeted for completion by December 2029, Sarawak Energy is working to deliver the project three months ahead of schedule,” he told a press conference during his working visit to the project site today.

The Premier also proposed that Sarawak Energy implement sustainable initiatives alongside the impoundment process to ensure socioeconomic activities are in place by 2030.

He outlined three key strategic priorities namely biodiversity conservation, agricultural development, and the protection of wildlife habitats to ensure that renewable energy development proceeds without compromising the environment or community well-being.

Among the major initiatives proposed is large-scale reforestation to restore forest biodiversity impacted by the dam’s development.

Abang Johari said agricultural activities should be planned for the surrounding areas to provide new economic opportunities for the local population, while conserving the wildlife habitats.

To this end, he instructed Sarawak Energy to collaborate closely with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), the Forest Department Sarawak, and the Department of Agriculture Sarawak.

“I have directed them to work in coordination with SFC, the Forest Department, and the Agriculture Department. These efforts must be carried out in partnership with local communities and the business sector,” he said.

He added that these measures align with the Sarawak Government’s long-term goal of ensuring that energy development is balanced with environmental preservation, especially in the face of global climate change.

“We have learned important lessons from the development of Batang Ai and Bakun. Now, we are adapting our approach to better align with global climate objectives,” he added.

The Baleh Hydroelectric Dam is a key component of Sarawak’s strategic vision to become a regional leader in green energy production by 2030.

Among those present during the visit were Minister of Works and Kapit Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Sarawak Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi , Sarawak Deputy Minister of Digital Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Sarawak Energy Group CEO Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.