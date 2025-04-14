Improvements planned for public field

IPOH: A once-vibrant community field in Buntong is set to get a new look after years of neglect, raising hopes among residents who are eager to see it restored as a hub for local sports and recreation.

The field, owned by the Ipoh City Council and overseen by the Indian Recreation Club, had fallen into disrepair, drawing complaints from locals who have been unable to use it for some time.

Their concerns prompted Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, who is also deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, to inspect the site

on Thursday.

During his visit, he was briefed by the council and officers from the Implementation Coordination Unit on the status of rehabilitation works.

He said several key improvements were discussed, with flood mitigation topping the list.

“The Drainage and Irrigation Department has approved RM500,000 to address the flooding issue. Whenever it rains, the field becomes waterlogged due to poor drainage.

“The upgrades include constructing and improving drains, as well as diverting water flow to prevent flooding.”

Another concern involved the field level that had yet to be raised, despite this being part of the project.

“Further discussions will be held with the relevant authorities regarding this,”

he added.

Kulasegaran revealed that 90% of the overall works have been completed.

He also pointed out that the concrete benches along the edge of the field pose a safety risk and should be replaced.

“They are too close to the playing area and could cause injuries to footballers and joggers,” he said.

Additionally, railings at the site are proving to be an obstacle, particularly for disabled visitors trying to access the field.

He revealed that he has applied for government funds for the project, which were channelled via the Implementation Coordination Unit to the council, that subsequently appointed a contractor.

The first phase of the project received an allocation of RM190,000.

The second phase will involve installing lighting to allow the public to play football at night.

The field has long had uneven patches, rendering it unsuitable for sports activities.

Earlier, Perak Gerakan Public Complaints and Services Bureau deputy chairman V. Subramaniam led a group to inspect the site.

“Residents are still in the dark about whether the project has been completed.

“Water continues to stagnate whenever it rains,” he said.