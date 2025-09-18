Independent preacher Fathi Na’im gets 15 years jail, caning for rape

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has convicted independent preacher Muhammad Fathi Na’im Mazlam of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, sentencing him to 15 years imprisonment and three strokes of the cane.

Judge Noridah Adam delivered the verdict after determining that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case during the trial.

“The court is satisfied with the evidence given throughout the trial,“ stated Judge Noridah, confirming his conviction on all three charges.

Muhammad Fathi Na’im faced two counts of raping the minor in a vehicle at the Dataran Eco World parking lot in Bandar Baru Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, during July 2021.

These charges fell under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and whipping.

The father of eight was also found guilty under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for committing physical sexual assault against the same victim in June 2021.

The court ordered the 15-year prison sentences for each count to run concurrently from today, alongside one stroke of the cane per charge.

During mitigation, the unrepresented defendant informed the court that he has three wives.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur ‘Ayuni Jamri represented the prosecution in the case. – Bernama