Indian community not neglected by Madani govt, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Jelutong MP R.S.N. Rayer said the Madani government has not turned its back on the Indian community, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim consistently pressing his Cabinet to prioritise their socioeconomic challenges.

He said while some problems faced by the community remain unresolved, Anwar’s administration has shown commitment via programmes aimed at improving opportunities in education, employment and social welfare.

“In Cabinet meetings, the prime minister always emphasises the importance of tackling issues affecting the Indian community, whether in education, social welfare or job opportunities, and these are consistently given priority,” Rayer told theSun at the Parliament building on Wednesday.

He pointed to Anwar’s defence of the appointment of M. Kumar as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, despite criticism, as an example of the prime minister’s stance on fairness.

“That shows his dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for all races, both in the public and private sectors.”

He also lauded Anwar’s personal engagement in Parliament, adding that the prime minister has gone further than any of his predecessors in addressing concerns raised about the Indian community.

“During the Prime Minister’s Question Time this week, he addressed all questions concerning the Indian community. I don’t think any previous PM has done that.