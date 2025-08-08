Indian national pleads guilty to turtle smuggling at KLIA

SEPANG: An Indian national has pleaded guilty to attempting to export 2,578 Red-eared Turtles at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1.

Sathaiyan Alagusundaram admitted to the charge after it was read to him in Tamil before Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The court set September 19 for mention before sentencing.

No bail was granted to the accused, who appeared without legal representation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mas Izzaty Lokman represented the prosecution.

The offence involved the attempted export of turtles listed under the Fifth Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

The incident occurred at Gate G8 of KLIA Terminal 1 at 10.05 pm on August 5.

Sathaiyan was charged under Section 117(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, read with Section 511 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to RM30,000 or a maximum one-year jail term, or both. - Bernama