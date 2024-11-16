Individual involved in disseminating graft video yet to make official complaint - Azam Baki

KAJANG: The individual involved in the dissemination of a video allegedly related to a corruption issue involving an assemblyman have yet to come forward to make an official complaint to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he had instructed two senior MACC officials to meet the lawyer representing the individual to discuss the matter confidentially.

“This is because we respect the profession of lawyers who represent the client involved.

“However, they have gone to the media and various stories have emerged and I do not want to comment on the matter,“ he told reporters after officiating the MACC Shooting Programme with the Media 2024 at the Malaysian Prison College Shooting Range here, which was also attended by more than 70 media practitioners.

Bernama yesterday reported that Azam said the lawyer came to MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Oct 30 to provide information on the corruption issue involved and wanted to request protection and immunity under the Whistleblower Act 2010, so that his client would not be investigated and charged in court.

A news portal recently reported on several video recordings showing the assemblyman allegedly receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit to support a company’s application for a project in a state.

The discussion in the video involves a businessman, but his face is not visible who is asking politicians including those holding senior positions, to return the money as the license for the project has been revoked.

Meanwhile, regarding the investigation on activities of unloading mining products without following legal procedures in Kuantan, Pahang, Azam said MACC is in the process of confiscating the bauxite that has been brought to Terengganu.

He said that of the three individuals reported to have been arrested, one of them with the title of Datuk Seri was identified as the mastermind who brought the mining produce from Pahang to Terengganu.

“We found that there was an element of irregularity because a permit was not issued to the company concerned.

“In addition to the MACC, the police have also taken action on the matter and we will take appropriate action including freezing the company’s account,“ he said.

The media yesterday reported that an official of a state government agency was among three individuals arrested in an MACC raid in Kuantan, suspected of being involved in bribery to protect the activities of unloading minerals believed to contain bauxite without following legal procedures.

Earlier in his opening speech, Azam said the protection of whistleblowers must be done in accordance with laws and procedures to ensure effectiveness and prevent abuse.

He said that the issue of whistleblowers is often misunderstood by some members of the community who think that anyone who has information about corruption can apply for whistleblower protection.