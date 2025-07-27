Istaf forms panel to review sepaktakraw service rule change

THE International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) has set up a special technical committee to review the proposed amendment to allow the tekong (server) to lift his non-kicking foot when executing the service.

ISTAF secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the decision was made at the ISTAF Council meeting in Hatyai, Songkhla, yesterday, following various suggestions and feedback received from member countries in connection with Clause 11.1.4 of the ISTAF Sepaktakraw Rules.

This committee will be chaired by Taufiq Halim (ISTAF deputy secretary-general) and Prof Chalerm Chaiwatcharaporn (ISTAF treasurer).

“The decision to set up this committee was made after considering the insightful views from Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan and ISTAF assistant secretary-general from India Yogender Singh Dahiya.

“All findings by this committee will be referred to the ISTAF Referee Committee before being submitted to the executive committee for endorsement and final approval of any amendments to be enforced,” he said in a statement today.

Under Clause 11.1.4 of the ISTAF Sepaktakraw Rules, a service is disqualified if the non-kicking foot steps outside the circle. The proposed amendment aims to redefine the circle as a reference zone instead of a rigid boundary, allowing players greater flexibility.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim has given a firm assurance that ISTAF will never abolish the centre court circle, measuring 13.4 metres (m) by 6.1m, which has been part of the game’s identity since the 1965 Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games in Kuala Lumpur.

In another development, he also hinted that 16 countries are set to be invited to compete in the 2026 ISTAF World Cup (men’s and women’s categories), which is slated to be held at the Axiata Arena here next May - BERNAMA