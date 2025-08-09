Indonesian man killed in highway accident while crossing road

SEREMBAN: An Indonesian man died after being struck by a car while crossing the PLUS Ayer Keroh–Senawang Highway earlier today.

The incident occurred at KM 238.4 (North) of the highway, where the victim was believed to be walking from the emergency lane.

Rembau deputy police chief DSP Azmi Ali confirmed the victim, a 32-year-old lorry attendant, succumbed to severe head and body injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.18 am following the collision.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim had exited a lorry parked in the emergency lane due to a flat tyre.

While attempting to cross the road, he was hit by a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 56-year-old man.

Neither the lorry driver nor the car driver sustained injuries in the incident.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama