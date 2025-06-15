KUALA LUMPUR: The “Energy Asia 2025” conference, themed “Delivering Asia’s Energy Transition”, from June 16 to 18, will be an opportune moment for Malaysia and the region to take stock of progress made towards energy transition objectives and reinforce national commitments to achieving net-zero goals.

The conference is timely, coming at a critical juncture in economic diversification and sustainable development, as nations transition from traditional oil to renewable energy and embrace new technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a keynote address and officiate the event, which will feature 180 globally renowned speakers and attract over 4,000 delegates, including policymakers, energy professionals and industry leaders.

Highlights of the conference include a plenary session on “Energy Present, Energy Future: Pathways for Asia’s Just Transition”, followed by a leadership dialogue on “Energy at the Crossroads: Policies, Technologies and Investments”.

There will also be a closed-door gathering of global chief executive officers (CEOs) and C-suite leaders from key sectors, including oil and gas, energy, technology, finance and professional services.

The aim is to forge collective pathways that unlock investment, strengthen coordination and accelerate the deployment of technologies to advance Asia’s energy transition.

By bringing together high-ranking corporate and ministerial figures, the conference will address Asia’s key energy issues across seven themes: geopolitics, market strategies, power transition, technology and innovation, capital markets, sustainability and talent development.

Prominent officials scheduled to attend include Petronas president and group CEO and chairman of Energy Asia Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik; Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary general Haitham Al Ghais; Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser; and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Economics & Technology Research Institute president Dr Lu Ruquan.

Complementing the executive conference is the Energy Park – an interactive experience hub designed to spark ideas, inspire action and chart the course of Asia’s energy transition.

It brings together a vibrant community of technologists, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate innovators.