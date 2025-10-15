Information leak and defence measures in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to restore public confidence following media reports about the sale of national tactical security information to foreign parties will be a key discussion point in today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor will ask the Defence Minister about damage control measures undertaken by the ministry.

V. Ganabatirau will ask the Defence Minister to outline programmes implemented to safeguard the welfare and enhance the skills of Armed Forces retirees.

The same session will feature Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah asking the Youth and Sports Minister about talent-hunting programmes in various high-performance sports from primary school level.

He will also inquire about the extent of parental and school support for talent development from childhood to professional level.

After the oral question session, the Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the third day of debate on the Supply Bill 2026 at the policy stage.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the policy stage debate will run for eight days from October 13 until October 28.

The committee stage debate will be held from November 5 to November 27.

Budget 2026 was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday with an allocation of RM419.2 billion.

The allocation includes RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development expenditure. – Bernama