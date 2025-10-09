Innovation key to Malaysia’s transition towards value-creation economy, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: The government is determined to accelerate the transition towards a value-creation-based economy by fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, especially within the public service.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said innovation and value creation were key to ensuring Malaysia emerged as a technology leader and producer of world-class products and services.

“Malaysia must rise from being merely a consumer to becoming a technology leader and producer of world-class ‘Made by Malaysia’ products and services,“ he said when officiating the 2025 Housing and Local Government Ministry Innovation Day.

Nga said new ideas that could improve efficiency, productivity and service quality would encourage civil servants to think creatively and explore out-of-the-box solutions that benefited the nation.

“We can also increase national revenue without burdening the people,“ he said.

“That is the direction and policy of the MADANI government, namely to remain competitive, creative and ensure our nation continues to be respected.”

Nga highlighted Malaysia’s achievement in rising to 34th place out of 139 in the Global Innovation Index 2025.

The country also climbed to 23rd place in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025.

“This improvement clearly reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive and competitive innovation ecosystem,“ he said. – Bernama