KUALA LUMPUR: Any policy related to the proposed implementation of guidelines for events involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship must take into account national unity and get the Cabinet’s approval first.

In a joint statement, Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, said that this decision was made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

“This issue arose following several inquiries from Muslims regarding invitations to events organised by non-Muslim communities that may involve religious elements.

“To guide Muslims, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has taken the initiative to develop these guidelines.

“Considering that this matter has caused confusion among Malaysians of various ethnicities, races, and religions, the Cabinet has agreed that JAKIM can offer advice to Muslims regarding the need to safeguard Islamic faith in this context. However, this advice will not constitute an official policy,” the statement read.

According to the statement, inclusive discussions that consider the sensitivities of all parties are crucial in building national unity.

In this regard, all matters related to interfaith harmony will be further discussed in Interfaith Harmony Committee (JK HARMONI) meetings, which will be co-chaired by the two ministers.

The JK HARMONI meeting, scheduled for this month, will hear the views of members, consisting of 24 representatives from various faiths (Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Taoism, and Baha’i).

At the same time, the Ministry of National Unity will continue to promote the implementation of the Harmony Dialogue to strengthen unity and encourage interaction among followers of different religions in the country.

“Malaysia, as a country rich in diversity, has long been a model of unity and harmony to the world. The MADANI government recognises that the stability of the nation depends on the well-being of its people living in peace and harmony,” the statement said.

Prior to this, Mohd Na’im was reported to have stated that the guidelines were developed to encourage harmonious social and cultural relations among the multi-religious society in the country.

He explained that these guidelines serve as a reference for Muslims attending the celebrations or ceremonies of other religions in a respectful manner, adhering to proper etiquette, and maintaining their Islamic faith.