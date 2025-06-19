Interior designer cleaned out of RM794,000 by ‘Csecdt’ online investment scam

GEORGE TOWN: An interior designer from Bukit Mertajam lost RM794,000 after falling victim to an online investment syndicate recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the victim, a 47-year-old woman, came forward to file a report with the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters on Monday, claiming she had been cheated by a syndicate known as ‘Csecdt’.

“In early April 2025, the victim claimed to have seen a high-return investment, advertised on Facebook and she contacted the suspect, a woman via the Whatsapp.

“Through the investment scheme, the victim was promised a 100 per cent profit for each capital sum invested within a short period of time,“ he said in a statement tonight.

According to Hamzah, the victim was convinced with the online investment and was duly asked to download the ‘Csecdt’ application to register as a member and to start investing.

He said the victim then made seven money transfer transactions into seven bank accounts belonging to different companies, between April 11 and June 3.

“The victim first realised she had been cheated when she wanted to withdraw profits amounting to RM2 million but she was instead asked to pay a withdrawal tax of RM200,000 first, and decided to lodge a police report,“ he said.

He said investigations were still underway and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.