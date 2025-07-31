WHILE most Malaysians dutifully pay tolls, a few drivers are determined to dodge the fee — even if it means endangering others on the road.

A Ford Ranger driver has gone viral on TikTok after being caught tailgating another vehicle to sneak through a toll booth without paying.

In the 13-second clip, the four-wheel drive (4WD) can be seen driving dangerously close behind a car before accelerating to slip past the boom gate. Once through, the vehicle slows down and continues on its way.

ALSO READ: Netizens ashamed for Lamborghini Aventador driver who avoided paying the toll

“Bro thought the toll was already free as announced by the government,” read the sarcastic caption on the video.

Based on the dashcam clip, the incident is believed to have taken place at 10.54pm on July 25.

The post has since racked up over 180 comments, with many slamming the driver for refusing to pay a small toll fee — despite owning a vehicle worth RM100,000 to RM200,000.

One user remarked, “Drives an expensive car but can’t pay the toll.”

READ MORE: Myvi driver with OKU sticker dangerously tailgates vehicle to avoid paying toll

Another quipped, “Pity him — all his money went into the car. Now there’s not even enough left to pay toll. What about food money?”

A third chimed in, “All his money’s gone to monthly car payments.”

Meanwhile, Faiz Hamid didn’t hold back: “Shameful to drive such a big car and still skip the toll. “Might as well drive a sardine can, bro.”