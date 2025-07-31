Johor Regent visits royal mausoleum for Hari Hol commemoration

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor royal family gathered today for a solemn ceremony at the Johor Royal Mausoleum to mark Hari Hol, commemorating the late Sultan Iskandar.

The event was led by Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, accompanied by key members of the royal household.

The visit formed part of annual traditions honouring past Johor rulers, with this year’s observance paying tribute to Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

The royal entourage included Raja Muda of Johor Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail and Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim Tunku Ismail, as documented on the Regent’s official Facebook page.

Other dignitaries present comprised Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

The ceremony maintained the continuity of a royal practice initiated in 1896 following the passing of Sultan Abu Bakar.

“These annual observances strengthen our connection to Johor’s history while honouring the legacy of our forebears,“ a palace official noted regarding the event’s significance.

The Hari Hol tradition remains an important fixture in Johor’s royal calendar, preserving cultural memory through formal remembrance. - Bernama