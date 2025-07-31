Sultan Nazrin attends Warriors’ Day 2025 in Perak

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, attended the state-level Warriors’ Day Celebration 2025 at Dataran Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan.

The event was also graced by the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

His Royal Highness arrived at 9 am and was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Datuk Pahlawan Abdul Halim Shaari, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin, and Commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Mohamad Rosli Abu Bakar.

The ceremony began with the Perak state anthem, followed by Sultan Nazrin inspecting the main guard of honour.

The guard consisted of three senior police officers and 102 personnel, led by Superintendent Mohd Aster Mohamad and Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Auzan Mohd Noor.

The parade featured 408 personnel from various security forces, including Malaysian Armed Forces veterans and retired police officers. After the inspection, the ‘Last Post’ was played, and the Jalur Gemilang was lowered.

A prayer was recited by Inspector Adib Azimat, followed by a poetry recital titled ‘Darah Perwira Di Tanah Merdeka’ by Lieutenant Hadzeri Julai and Corporal Nurul Syuhada Azmi.

The ceremony concluded with ‘The Rouse,’ the raising of the Jalur Gemilang, and another rendition of the Perak state anthem. Sultan Nazrin later attended a Royal Banquet at the Banquet Hall. - Bernama