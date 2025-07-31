SIS removes ‘Islam’ from name after Selangor Sultan’s advice, stands firm on women’s rights

PETALING JAYA: Women’s rights group Sisters in Islam (SIS) has officially removed the word ‘Islam’ from its public name following advice from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Its executive director, Rozana Isa, said the decision was made during an extraordinary general meeting on 11 July, and the group will now go by its registered name, SIS Forum (Malaysia).

“Although we’ve dropped the word ‘Islam’ from our pen name, we remain committed to advocating for gender equality and justice in Islamic family law,” she said in a statement.

“At the end of the day, what matters most is our work for Muslim women and all Malaysians,” she added.

Previously, Sultan Sharafuddin had expressed disappointment with parts of a Federal Court ruling regarding the application of a July 31, 2014 fatwa.

The ruling stated that the fatwa did not apply to SIS Forum (Malaysia) as a company or institution, but only to individuals.

In a statement on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, the Sultan emphasised that the use of the word ‘Islam’ by SIS Forum (Malaysia) in its name and publications could cause confusion among Muslims.

Following the court’s decision, the Sultan, as the Head of Islam in Selangor, urged the group to stop using “Sisters in Islam” in any of its materials or platforms.

“This is to ensure that the word ‘Islam’ is not used freely for the benefit and interests of the company,” the statement said.

Rozana expressed hope that the decision from the extraordinary general meeting would finally end the long-standing dispute over the group’s name and allow it to continue working respectfully with all parties.

“SIS Forum (Malaysia) will continue engaging scholars, community leaders, and institutions to ensure no woman is left behind in the pursuit of justice,” she said.

“A woman is equal in the eyes of God, so she should also be seen and treated as equal in the eyes of man.”