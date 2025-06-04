KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has yet to begin its investigation at the site of the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, as authorities work to stabilise the area.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the ground remains unstable due to the explosion and recent rainfall, delaying the investigation.

In a press conference held at the Incident Command Post (PKTK) in Putra Heights, Hussein said the authorities first needed to ensure the area was safe and stable before beginning any investigative work.

He said a temporary diversion of the monsoon drain, which crosses the Petronas gas pipeline, was carried out and completed today.

“The first phase of stabilisation includes heat mapping (100 - 650 degrees Celsius) within a 300-metre radius of the blast site. In the second phase, we will ensure soil safety and stability before proceeding with excavation to expose the gas pipeline and locate any physical evidence,” Hussein said.

The second phase, which includes ground scanning, soil grading, and the installation of sheet piles, is scheduled to take place from tomorrow until April 15. Hussein noted that the process would take time, particularly as the blast crater formed by the explosion is about seven metres deep.

“Given the current rainy weather, we first need to pump out the accumulated water, which could take up to seven to ten days. Another challenge is that we need to remove the soil layer by layer until we reach a depth of six metres after installing the sheet piles.

“Once that is done, we will document the site with videos and photographs to assist in the investigation. This process will take another two weeks, and only then will we be able to issue a preliminary report,” he added.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, saw flames reaching over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000°C. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

A total of 219 houses were affected, while 220 were confirmed to be safe and not impacted by the incident.

