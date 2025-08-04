A customer in Sabah claims to have been charged excessively for two barley drinks at an eatery.

Posted on the Facebook page 沙巴大大嘴巴, the customer claimed they have been a regular at the establishment for ten years and hadn’t “realised” the high prices of its beverages.

“I usually go with a large group, so with food and drinks, the cost doesn’t seem as high.

“But today, when I went there with a friend and ordered two cups of iced barley drink, I was shocked when the total came to RM10.

“Does it have the secret to immortality?” the customer said in the post.

ALSO READ: Woman shocked by RM8.40 hot Milo ordered from local eatery chain

However, the customer did not wish to reveal the eatery, fearing they might be served an “A4-sized portion of food,” possibly as a reference to legal action. They alleged that the location was in Kota Kinabalu.

While many comments supported the customer, expressing shock at the high price, one user claimed that Kota Kinabalu has a high cost of living and advised always checking the price of food and drinks in certain eateries before ordering.

Some users also suggested the customer report the eatery to the authorities for its steep pricing and recommended bringing their own water to save money when dining out.

ALSO READ: M’sian woman brings beverage from home to restaurant because ‘drinks are expensive’, netizens amused

“Wow, RM5 for a cup is too expensive! The iced tea I’ve had before was always RM3 or RM3.50,“ a user commented.

“I would have definitely asked if the price was calculated incorrectly,” another user remarked.