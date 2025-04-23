PETALING JAYA: An investigating officer in Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s murder case told the Sessions Court here today that the probe into the autistic child’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, was not conducted frivolously nor to target the two accused.

ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail, 38, who previously served as the senior criminal investigating officer at the Petaling Jaya Police Headquarters, said this during cross-examination by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, who represents the couple.

Haresh Mahadevan: I suggest that your investigation into this case was frivolous and focused solely on implicating the accused. Do you agree or disagree?

Mohd Hafizee: Disagree.

The witness also disagreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that his investigation was weak and incomplete.

Haresh Mahadevan: I suggest not only were witnesses asked to implicate the accused, but you also played a role in court by distorting facts purely to secure a conviction.”

Mohd Hafizee: Not true.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence.

The trial before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh continues tomorrow.