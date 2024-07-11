Investment losses in FashionValet: MACC spot suspicious transactions

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found several suspicious transactions in an investigation into investment losses of RM43.9 million in FashionValet Sdn Bhd (FashionValet).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said it involved transactions made to a company linked to the founding partner of FashionValet from 2018 until last year.

He said the matter was discovered after the department confiscated about 60 boxes of financial documents from FashionValet, Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

“We looked at the flow of financial sources and the reasons for entry and where the money is spent to see if there are elements of corruption or other offences involving fraud.

“However, we believe that there are some investments that have been misused in this matter, which we are identifying,“ he said when contacted today.

Azam said the couple (FashionValet founders) were not detained at the moment and gave their full cooperation to MACC when their statements were recorded throughout the investigations that entered its third day today.

Apart from that, he said MACC was also investigating the ownership of luxury items that had been shown by the couple on social media.

“A special report will be made by the Forensic Accounting Division to the Investigation Division and we are also in the verification stage on the ownership of the (luxury items) of the couple. They need to give their cooperation to identify items that were shown previously on social media,“ he said.

The MACC reportedly froze several of the couple’s private bank accounts as well as company accounts worth about RM1.1 million through Op Favish yesterday.

The couple’s residence was also searched and 11 handbags and a luxury branded watch with a total estimated value of about RM200,000 were seized.

The investigation into the case was carried out under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.