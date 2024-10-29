Ipoh loud bang remains a mystery, probe ongoing - Deputy IGP

KOTA BHARU: Police are still baffled by the booming sound that rattled Ipoh on Oct 21 and left many residents shocked and worried.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

“So far, police have not been able to confirm the (blast) sound because it is still a mystery,“ he said when asked about the progress of investigations.

Ayob Khan spoke to reporters after attending the handover ceremony for the Kelantan police chief’s post at the state police headquarters here today.

Regarding Kelantan police preparations for the northeast monsoon floods expected to hit next month, Ayob Khan said logistics have been readied and 1,000 personnel could be deployed to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that experts have refuted claims linking the incident to an earthquake, sonic boom, or quarry explosion.

“It remains a mystery, but we will continue the investigation if there are any indicators or evidence that can be associated with the tremors,” he told a press conference today after chairing a special meeting with 20 public and private agencies to discuss the actual cause of the incident.

Azizi also stated that they did not receive any reports of property damage or casualties resulting from the incident.

“Not only the police, but also the Perak Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department received no emergency reports due to the tremors,” he said.

He reassured the public not to be alarmed by the incident and to continue with their daily activities as usual.

“If anyone has any evidence related to the incident, please come forward and assist in the investigation,” he added.